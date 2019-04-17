South Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension

** As of 0233 GMT, Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 19.83 points or 0.88 percent to 2,226.06 points.

** Federal Communications Commission's chairman Ajit Pai opposed China Mobile Ltd's bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing security risks, rekindling tension between world's two largest economies.

** South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Thursday as its export-reliant economy confronts softer global demand and trade war uncertainties.

** Top two drugmakers, Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics, fell 1.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, tracking losses in U.S. bio shares.

** South Korean automakers and part suppliers bucked the trend on media reports that China was considering a plan to relax controls over new car licences, with biggest automaker Hyundai Motor adding 3 percent.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 10.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won quoted at 1,135.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10 percent lower than its previous close at 1,134.8.

** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,136.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.6 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks closed lower [MKTS/GLOB]. Japanese stocks fell 0.41 percent.

** The KOSPI has gained 9.30 percent so far this year, while in the previous 30 trading sessions, it has increased 3.2 percent.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume on the KOSPI index was 178.37 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 245.

** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 109.49, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.773 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.938 percent.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)