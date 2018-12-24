Log in
South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires

12/24/2018 | 06:02am CET
A BMW sedan is displayed for sale at a BMW dealership in Goyang, north of Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's transport ministry said it would file a complaint against German luxury carmaker BMW with prosecutors for allegedly delaying recalls and concealing defects that led to several engine fires in the country this year.

The ministry also fined BMW 11.2 billion won (7.9 million pounds) over "delayed recalls".

A faulty exhaust treatment system in BMW diesel cars caused 52 vehicle fires in South Korea as of end-November, prompting the company to recall 172,080 models and issue an apology.

The government said an investigation showed that a faulty design in BMW's Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) unit sparked the fires, adding it will decide whether to order more recalls.

BMW denied design defects and said it recalled models in a timely manner.

"We embarked on recall measures without hesitation at the time when the root cause of fires was confirmed," BMW's Korean unit said in statement on Monday.

BMW said it first acknowledged in July this year the faulty EGR system causing fires, but the government said BMW was aware of the problem since 2015 when it created a task force to address the issue.

BMW announced the recall of 106,317 vehicles in July, but the automaker did not recall an additional 65,763 vehicles that use the same engines until October, the government said.

The rate of BMW vehicles catching fires was 0.14 percent in South Korea, similar to 0.19 percent in Germany and 0.17 percent in the United Kingdom, and lower than those in the United States and China, South Korea said.

BMW's South Korean sales fell nearly 10 percent to 47,569 vehicles from January to November from a year earlier. This compared with the imported car market's 13 percent growth and Hyundai Motor's 3 percent sales gain.

BMW is the second-biggest imported car maker after Mercedes Benz in South Korea.

German automakers have in recent years achieved breakneck sales growth in South Korea, long dominated by Hyundai, fuelled by their strength in fuel-efficient diesel vehicles and the country's free trade deal with the European Union and the United States.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Hyundai Motor Co
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.13% 71.93 Delayed Quote.-17.16%
DAIMLER 0.65% 46.815 Delayed Quote.-33.88%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 96 840 B
EBIT 2018 2 904 B
Net income 2018 2 646 B
Debt 2018 43 419 B
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 12,14
P/E ratio 2019 8,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 30 859 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 136 840  KRW
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Woong-Cheol Yang Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO27 372
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.11%188 146
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 058
DAIMLER-33.88%56 931
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 171
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-25.57%47 560
