HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(005380)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power's U.S. initial quality survey

06/19/2019 | 01:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Genesis Mint concept car is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City

DETROIT (Reuters) - South Korean brands again demonstrated the best initial quality among 32 automotive brands sold in the United States, according to an annual ranking by researcher J.D. Power, with about half of the domestic brands better than average and all European brands below average.

Genesis, Kia and Hyundai, all part of the Hyundai Group, were the top three brands in the 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), which measures problems in the first 90 days of vehicle ownership. The latest IQS results were released on Wednesday.

Among those brands scoring below the industry average of 93 problems per 100 vehicles were Japanese automaker Honda, German luxury maker Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Jeep and General Motors' Cadillac.

Anchoring the bottom of the rankings were British brands Jaguar and Land Rover, both affiliates of India's Tata Motors.

J.D. Power said Tesla was not included in the latest IQS because its sample size was "unrepresentative."

The 2019 IQS brand rankings and scores are as follows:

Genesis, 63

Kia, 70

Hyundai, 71

Ford, 83

Lincoln, 84

Chevrolet, 85

Nissan, 86

Dodge, 90

Lexus, 90

Toyota, 90

Buick, 92

INDUSTRY AVERAGE, 93

GMC, 94

Mazda, 94

Mercedes-Benz, 94

Porsche, 96

Honda, 98

Cadillac, 100

Jeep, 100

Infiniti, 101

BMW, 102

Ram, 105

Audi, 106

Mini, 107

Acura, 110

Chrysler, 113

Subaru, 113

Volkswagen, 113

Volvo, 114

Alfa Romeo, 118

Mitsubishi, 121

Land Rover, 123

Jaguar, 130

(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.11% 49.2 Delayed Quote.5.99%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.13% 12.188 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.24% 37.165 Delayed Quote.8.04%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.32% 2766 End-of-day quote.-1.21%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
TATA MOTORS -2.31% 154.65 End-of-day quote.-8.34%
TESLA 0.25% 225.5 Delayed Quote.-32.38%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 101 731 B
EBIT 2019 3 883 B
Net income 2019 3 555 B
Debt 2019 52 714 B
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
P/E ratio 2020 8,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 35 216 B
