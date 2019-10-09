Vitesco Technologies to Supply Groupe PSA, Hyundai With Electric Drive System

By Giulia Petroni



Continental AG former powertrain division Vitesco Technologies GmbH said Wednesday that it will provide a new electric axle drive system to car makers Groupe PSA and Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd (HYMLY).

The German supplier of automotive systems said its electric drive system will equip Groupe PSA's Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e models, and Hyundai's Encino compact SUV and Lafesta sedan.

Production at the Vitesco plant in China has already started, the company said.

