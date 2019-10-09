Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

(A005380)
Vitesco Technologies to Supply Groupe PSA, Hyundai With Electric Drive System

10/09/2019

By Giulia Petroni

Continental AG former powertrain division Vitesco Technologies GmbH said Wednesday that it will provide a new electric axle drive system to car makers Groupe PSA and Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd (HYMLY).

The German supplier of automotive systems said its electric drive system will equip Groupe PSA's Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e models, and Hyundai's Encino compact SUV and Lafesta sedan.

Production at the Vitesco plant in China has already started, the company said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

