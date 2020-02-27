Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's February factory PMI seen at lowest since 2009 as coronavirus slams production - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 10:40pm EST
Workers inspect engine gears at a company under Dongbei Special Steel Group in Yantai

Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector likely shrank at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in February as the coronavirus suspended large movements of goods and people in most parts of the country.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is forecast to fall sharply to 46 - a level not seen since January 2009 - from 50 a month earlier, according to the median forecast of 25 economists polled by Reuters. The neutral 50-point mark separates monthly growth from contraction.

The gloomy readings highlight the colossal economic damage to the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus that has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and forced draconian travel restrictions and quarantine rules.

Nomura expects first-quarter growth to be at 2.0% year-on-year while Capital Economics estimates China's economy would contract outright in year-on-year terms this quarter, for the first time since at least the 1990s.

Wary of the deepening economic costs, the country's top leaders have urged local governments, factories and workers to re-start operations as soon as possible in less affected regions, but many officials are concerned about a resurgence of infections.

Official data showed that production levels at China's small and medium-sized companies, a major employment sector, were just 32.8% by Wednesday, while a majority of migrant workers - including those in Hubei - are yet to resume work.

Nomura estimated that only around 30-40% of migrant workers have returned and expected the lockdown in Hubei to be extended into mid-March. Hubei has over 10 million migrant workers.

Many small factory owners have struggled with labour shortages.

"We are not able to find people. Most of the migrant workers at our factory have not returned and when they do, they have to be quarantined for two weeks," said Zheng Siqi, who owns a metal label factory in the manufacturing city of Wenzhou.

Zheng had reopened her factory on Monday after obtaining local government approval, but production is just a quarter of its pre-suspension level.

Analysts say Beijing is aware of these pressures after rolling out a series of measures to support the economy. The central bank has said it would ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts for banks and significantly lower funding costs for businesses.

"The leadership appears to be readying significant stimulus which should restore employment and output by the third quarter, but the hit to output during the first half of the year will still result in much slower annual growth," said economists at Capital Economics.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly reassured world leaders that the economic impact from the virus is temporary and that Beijing expects to hit growth targets for the year.

The private-sector Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due on Monday - which analysts say focuses more on smaller export-driven firms - is also expected to show a similar contraction at 45.7, compared with an expansionary 51.1 in January.

The official PMI and its sister survey on the services sector will be released on Saturday.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -6.54% 273.52 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 122500 End-of-day quote.1.24%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.08% 481.8 End-of-day quote.1.77%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.09% 1097 End-of-day quote.1.01%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.42% 56500 End-of-day quote.0.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
10:57pHYUNDAI MOTOR : shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus
RE
10:40pChina's February factory PMI seen at lowest since 2009 as coronavirus slams p..
RE
02/26HYUNDAI MOTOR : to decide hydrogen fuel-cell factory location this year - execut..
RE
02/25Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $462 million in Toyota-led funding
RE
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/21HYUNDAI HCN : Launches Redesigned USA.com Website; New Site is a Fully Responsiv..
AQ
02/20South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20Huawei says no impact on 5G supply from coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 109 787 B
EBIT 2020 5 070 B
Net income 2020 4 491 B
Debt 2020 47 449 B
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales2020 238x
EV / Sales2021 230x
Capitalization 26 064 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 167 080,00  KRW
Last Close Price 121 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY1.24%21 767
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.59%189 314
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.68%85 424
DAIMLER AG-18.60%46 765
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.80%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.57%45 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group