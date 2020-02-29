Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : Coronavirus weighs on South Korea February trade; ministry says worse to come

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 10:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

South Korean exports snapped a 14-month losing streak in February thanks to more working days this year compared to last, although evidence of disruptions from the coronavirus were reflected outside the headline figures.

South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, provides an early guide to the health of global trade already taking a hit from the epidemic.

Overall shipments in February rose 4.5% year-on-year, trade ministry data showed on Sunday, beating a median forecast of a 3.4% rise, given 3.5 more working days from a year earlier. This compares with a 6.3% decline in January due to the Lunar New Year, a holiday which fell in February last year.

Average exports per working day, however, tumbled 11.7%, the steepest decline in three months, and a big swing from a 4.6% increase in January.

Exports to China dropped 6.6% from a year earlier, after falling 3.7% for the Feb. 1-20 period, but average exports to China per working day plunged 21.1%, the ministry said.

This follows data on Saturday that showed factory activity in China contracted at its fastest ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis of 2008.

"Per-day exports were seen subdued especially in the second half of February," said Lee Sang-jae, chief economist at Eugene Investment & Securities, noting that it's not over.

"If the decline in February was mainly driven by sapping Chinese demand, exports would fall even worse in March and April as negative perceptions over Made-in-Korea products spread," he said.

But a rise in chip demand and prices, and increased sales to other countries including the United States, were expected to partially negate impact from the coronavirus.

A breakdown of the South Korea trade data showed February's overseas sales of memory chips and car components rose 9.4% and 10.0%, respectively, from a year earlier.

WORSE TO COME

South Korea on Sunday reported 376 new infections, raising its tally to more than 3,500, the highest outside China. On Saturday, South Korea recorded its biggest daily jump in cases so far.

"Economic impact from the spread of the coronavirus is expected to be greater than in SARS," said Sung Yoon-mo, the South Korean industry minister, adding that he expects further economic consequence in March.

Economists are also concerned over whether temporary factory shutdowns at major companies will further weigh on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"Worse is yet to come if major exporting companies start shutting down their factories temporarily in the wake of the spike in domestic infections," Meritz Securities' chief economist, Lee Seung-hoon, said.

Hyundai Motor Co suspended operations at one of its factories after a worker tested positive for the virus, and LG Display has shut a display module plant for disinfection work until Tuesday.

A survey from the central bank showed business sentiment suffered its worst fall in nearly 17 years, even before the spike in national infections.

Global investment banks now see South Korea's economy growing at a slower pace than last year's 2.0%.

Last week, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged, while raising the ceiling for its special loans programme to 30 trillion won ($25 billion) to extend support for sectors hit by the virus.

The finance ministry said on Friday a supplementary budget due next week to cushion the economic hit of the coronavirus will be larger than the 11.6 trillion won package spent during the 2015 MERS outbreak.

(Reporting by Joori Roh and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue)

By Joori Roh and Cynthia Kim

Stocks treated in this article : Hyundai Motor Company, LG Display Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.22% 121000 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. -2.06% 14250 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
10:43pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Coronavirus weighs on South Korea February trade; ministry says ..
RE
02/28HYUNDAI MOTOR : Shuts Korean SUV Plant After Worker Tests Positive
DJ
02/28NEW HYUNDAI I30 : Sleeker, Safer, and More Efficient
AQ
02/28Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
RE
02/28Hyundai Motor halts work at factory after worker tests positive for coronavir..
RE
02/27China's February factory PMI seen at lowest since 2009 as coronavirus slams p..
RE
02/26HYUNDAI MOTOR : to decide hydrogen fuel-cell factory location this year - execut..
RE
02/25Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $462 million in Toyota-led funding
RE
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 109 787 B
EBIT 2020 5 072 B
Net income 2020 4 492 B
Debt 2020 47 449 B
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 6,37x
P/E ratio 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales2020 226x
EV / Sales2021 219x
Capitalization 24 798 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 167 080,00  KRW
Last Close Price 115 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-1.22%20 527
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.23%182 449
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.56%83 119
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.43%45 018
DAIMLER AG-23.96%44 168
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.67%43 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group