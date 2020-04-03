Hyundai Motor : Extends Over 1 Million Vehicles' Warranties Worldwide

By Stephen Nakrosis



Hyundai Motor Co. on Friday said it would be extending original vehicle warranties that expire between March and June of this year for up to three months.

The company said its move covers more than 1.21 million vehicles across the globe.

Hyundai Motors America said, "The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Hyundai Motor America also said, "Hyundai owners in the U.S. with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020, they will have the warranty coverage extended to June 30, 2020." Eligible customers will be contacted in the coming days, the company said.

For Hyundai owners outside the U.S., the warranty extension can vary between countries, Hyundai Motor America said.

