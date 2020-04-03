Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : Extends Over 1 Million Vehicles' Warranties Worldwide

04/03/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Hyundai Motor Co. on Friday said it would be extending original vehicle warranties that expire between March and June of this year for up to three months.

The company said its move covers more than 1.21 million vehicles across the globe.

Hyundai Motors America said, "The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Hyundai Motor America also said, "Hyundai owners in the U.S. with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020, they will have the warranty coverage extended to June 30, 2020." Eligible customers will be contacted in the coming days, the company said.

For Hyundai owners outside the U.S., the warranty extension can vary between countries, Hyundai Motor America said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 105 447 B
EBIT 2020 4 059 B
Net income 2020 3 407 B
Debt 2020 62 252 B
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
P/E ratio 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales2020 177x
EV / Sales2021 167x
Capitalization 18 632 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY1.14%15 672
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.06%167 962
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.92%63 577
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.61%39 007
BMW AG-38.66%33 622
DAIMLER AG-49.01%32 354
