Financials KRW USD Sales 2020 102 089 B 83,1 B 83,1 B Net income 2020 2 685 B 2,19 B 2,19 B Net Debt 2020 56 724 B 46,2 B 46,2 B P/E ratio 2020 9,06x Yield 2020 4,08% Capitalization 20 905 B 16 903 M 17 016 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 205x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 71,5% Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 124 230,77 KRW Last Close Price 98 000,00 KRW Spread / Highest target 88,8% Spread / Average Target 26,8% Spread / Lowest Target -8,16% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -18.67% 16 903 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -12.43% 173 495 VOLKSWAGEN AG -24.82% 77 091 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -10.16% 44 632 DAIMLER AG -32.39% 39 701 BMW AG -28.08% 37 828