Hyundai Motor : One Hyundai Motor factory worker in South Korea tests positive for virus - Yonhap

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

A005380
02/27/2020 | 09:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang

One worker at Hyundai Motor's factory complex in South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan has tested positive for coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, without saying how they received the information.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was checking the report.

A spokesman for the company's workers union also said that a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

