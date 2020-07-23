Log in
Hyundai Motor Company

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Hyundai Motor : Second-Quarter Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

07/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean car maker's net profit dropped 62% from a year earlier to 377.27 billion won ($315.1 million).

REVENUE: Second-quarter revenue fell 19% to KRW21.859 trillion and operating profit dropped 52% to KRW590.32 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: Despite its earnings plunge, the quarterly results still beat a FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW245.27 billion.

--SHIPMENTS: Global shipments for the quarter fell 34%, with shipments to major overseas markets excluding China sharply lower. Sales in South Korea rose 19% on brisk demand for sports-utility vehicles.

--OUTLOOK: Hyundai Motor said it expects global car sales to rebound in the second half of the year, as it plans to release new models.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.63% 15600 End-of-day quote.-12.85%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.47% 118500 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
Financials
Sales 2020 100 459 B 83,9 B 83,9 B
Net income 2020 2 532 B 2,11 B 2,11 B
Net Debt 2020 55 343 B 46,2 B 46,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 25 198 B 21 061 M 21 041 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 251x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 133 269,23 KRW
Last Close Price 118 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-1.66%21 061
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%175 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.10%85 574
DAIMLER AG-20.68%48 531
BMW AG-18.05%45 102
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
