Hyundai Motor : Second-Quarter Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean car maker's net profit dropped 62% from a year earlier to 377.27 billion won ($315.1 million).

REVENUE: Second-quarter revenue fell 19% to KRW21.859 trillion and operating profit dropped 52% to KRW590.32 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: Despite its earnings plunge, the quarterly results still beat a FactSet forecast for net profit of KRW245.27 billion.

--SHIPMENTS: Global shipments for the quarter fell 34%, with shipments to major overseas markets excluding China sharply lower. Sales in South Korea rose 19% on brisk demand for sports-utility vehicles.

--OUTLOOK: Hyundai Motor said it expects global car sales to rebound in the second half of the year, as it plans to release new models.

