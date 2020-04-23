Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : first-quarter profit tumbles 44%, far short of estimates, as coronavirus slams China demand

04/23/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit slumped 44% to its lowest level for the quarter in a decade, as the coronavirus hit demand in China and due to losses at its financial business.

Net profit for January-March was 463 billion won (304.13 million pounds), far below an average Refinitiv estimate of 607 billion won drawn from 15 analysts.

At the pandemic prompted governments to order lockdowns and other social distancing measures, consumer demand began tumbling in January - first in China, then in South Korea and from March in Europe and the United States.

Operating profit rose 5% to 864 billion won from the same period a year earlier on an 6% climb in revenue.

Hyundai said in a statement it expects to face weakening profitability in the second quarter due to the pandemic.

With the outlook for many countries' recoveries from the pandemic unclear, Hyundai has suspended production at three of its eight plants globally.

Hyundai shares rose 0.4% after the results, underperforming an 1.1% climb for the wider market <.KS11>.

(This story was corrected to show operating profit and revenue climbed in paragraph 4 and corrects first paragraph to show net profit fell due to slump in China demand.)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 100 976 B
EBIT 2020 3 658 B
Net income 2020 3 061 B
Debt 2020 66 488 B
Yield 2020 4,52%
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
P/E ratio 2021 5,27x
EV / Sales2020 198x
EV / Sales2021 182x
Capitalization 19 959 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY1.98%16 169
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.08%167 558
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.60%67 661
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.49%37 526
BMW AG-32.98%34 510
DAIMLER AG-43.59%32 270
