HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : sales down 57% amid coronavirus pandemic

05/06/2020 | 04:40am EDT
Women wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) take a look at a Hyundai Motor's vehicle at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday its provisional April sales fell 57% on year to 159,079 vehicles globally, as the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb its spread sharply contracted auto demand and dealership traffic.

Hyundai Motor said last month it expects only a modest recovery in Chinese auto demand and weak sales elsewhere this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused first-quarter vehicle sales to tumble 18%.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 101 901 B
EBIT 2020 3 384 B
Net income 2020 2 756 B
Debt 2020 66 118 B
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
P/E ratio 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales2020 198x
EV / Sales2021 183x
Capitalization 20 161 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY0.11%16 485
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.83%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
BMW AG-26.84%38 508
DAIMLER AG-37.73%37 115
