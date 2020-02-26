Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor : to decide hydrogen fuel-cell factory location this year - executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliates are ready to decide the location of a new hydrogen fuel-cell system factory this year, which could be in South Korea or overseas, an executive said on Wednesday.

The factory will be capable of producing more than 100,000 fuel cell systems, which include the fuel-cell stack and power control unit, annually from around 2024, Jeon Soon-il, a Hyundai Motor Group executive in its fuel cell division, said at a conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

He declined to name which countries had been shortlisted.

A new factory in Chungju, South Korea, capable of making 40,000 systems a year, will be ready by the end of June, some two and a half years ahead of schedule, Jeon said.

Hyundai's current fuel-cell system production capacity is about 12,000 annually, Jeon said.

A spokesman for Hyundai Mobis, the unit of Hyundai Motor Group that makes fuel-cell systems, declined to comment about any plans for new hydrogen fuel-cell systems production, but confirmed that the group is considering a new eco-friendly auto parts factory, with details not yet decided.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Jason Neely and Tom Hogue)

Stocks treated in this article : Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -4.16% 219000 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -4.30% 122500 End-of-day quote.-1.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
09:06pHYUNDAI MOTOR : to decide hydrogen fuel-cell factory location this year - execut..
RE
02/25Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $462 million in Toyota-led funding
RE
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/21HYUNDAI HCN : Launches Redesigned USA.com Website; New Site is a Fully Responsiv..
AQ
02/20South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20Huawei says no impact on 5G supply from coronavirus
RE
02/20Hyundai and Kia Develop World's First ICT Connected Shift System
AQ
02/20HYUNDAI HCN : 2020 Hyundai Sonata Named an Autotrader 10 Best Car Interiors Unde..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 109 738 B
EBIT 2020 5 112 B
Net income 2020 4 493 B
Debt 2020 47 497 B
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales2020 241x
EV / Sales2021 234x
Capitalization 26 397 B
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 167 080,00  KRW
Last Close Price 122 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-1.61%21 724
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.39%190 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.88%85 080
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.14%46 435
DAIMLER AG-19.99%45 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.25%45 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group