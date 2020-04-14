Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : to provide COVID 19 tests, 'drive through' testing support in U.S.

04/14/2020 | 09:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

Hyundai Motor Co's North American unit will expand its support for "drive through" testing for the coronavirus and donate 65,000 tests to hospitals in the United States, the South Korean automaker said on Tuesday.

The company announced $4 million in grants and said it would support "drive through" testing at 22 hospitals.

Hyundai said it would provide the tests, which have been developed by South Korea-based diagnostics company Seegene, to hospitals in cities including New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the global auto industry into the worst tailspin since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, with consumer demand collapsing as governments have enforced lockdowns in China, Europe and the United States.

Hyundai's U.S. sales fell 43% in March due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

