Hyundai Motor : to provide COVID 19 tests, 'drive through' testing support in U.S.

The company announced $4 million in grants and said it would support "drive through" testing at 22 hospitals.

Hyundai said it would provide the tests, which have been developed by South Korea-based diagnostics company Seegene, to hospitals in cities including New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the global auto industry into the worst tailspin since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, with consumer demand collapsing as governments have enforced lockdowns in China, Europe and the United States.

Hyundai's U.S. sales fell 43% in March due to the pandemic.

