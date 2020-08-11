S.Korea shares extend gains as investors shrug off bleak export data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares on Tuesday were set to gain for a seventh
session as investors shrugged off a decline in exports, while a
drop in U.S. virus death toll for the first time in four weeks
helped. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200
people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks
of increases, according to a Reuters tally of state and county
reports.
** Investors also eyed stalled U.S. policymakers' efforts to
hammer out a coronavirus relief bill.
** South Korean shares tracked Wall Street higher as U.S.
investors found some overnight support after President Donald
Trump signed executive orders to partly restore unemployment
benefits after talks between the White House and top Democrats
about fresh stimulus broke down last week.
** Back home, investors appeared to have shrugged off data
showing that exports contracted 23.6% from last year in the
first 10 days of August, while imports declined 24.3%.
** Shares of Samsung Electronics jumped 2.5%, while
Hyundai Motor edged up 0.3% to extend gains from
Monday.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 143.2 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** Buying by retail investors emerged as an unexpected force in
current rally, as they are looking past uncertainties from the
Sino-U.S. spat as well as negotiations for further U.S.
stimulus, says Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment &
Securities
** The won was quoted at 1,183.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.15% stronger than its previous
close at 1,185.6.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.98%, the Dow rose 1%. Japanese
stocks rose 1.70%.
** The KOSPI rose 10.50% so far this year, and gained 14.0% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 521.47 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
903, the number of advancing shares was 519.
** The won lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 112.14, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.73% in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6
basis points to 0.837% in late afternoon trade, while the
benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.376%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)