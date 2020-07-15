Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul's 'green new deal'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:43am EDT
Bangkok International Motor Show

Shares of Hyundai Motor jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a "green new deal" to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Shares of Hyundai Motor jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a "green new deal" to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis climbing 3.3%.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.69% 14300 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 2.69% 210000 End-of-day quote.-17.97%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 101500 End-of-day quote.-15.77%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 0.59% 34000 End-of-day quote.-23.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
01:43aShares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul's 'green new deal'
RE
07/14EU regulators again halt probe into Hyundai, Daewoo shipbuilding tie-up
RE
07/14HYUNDAI HCN : 2021 Hyundai Palisade Adds Calligraphy Model and Streamlines Conte..
AQ
07/14INDIA'S AUTO SALES VOLUME WILL TAKE : industry body
RE
07/14South Korea to spend $95 billion on green projects to boost economy
RE
07/14Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025
RE
07/14S.Korea to spend $95 bln on green projects to boost economy
RE
07/13Tokyo Steel to freeze product prices in August after hike in July
RE
07/13HYUNDAI HCN : Motor Manufacturing Alabama Donates Masks and Face Shields to Mont..
AQ
07/13Hyundai's U.S. Actions in Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 100 497 B 83,6 B 83,6 B
Net income 2020 2 509 B 2,09 B 2,09 B
Net Debt 2020 56 690 B 47,2 B 47,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 21 591 B 17 902 M 17 964 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 215x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 131 538,46 KRW
Last Close Price 101 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-15.77%17 902
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.57%174 384
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.05%81 508
DAIMLER AG-25.07%45 340
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.99%44 959
BMW AG-20.80%43 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group