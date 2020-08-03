U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows

DETROIT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales in July
continued to show signs of recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic, as Toyota Motor Corp on Monday posted its
lowest sales decline since the COVID-19 outbreak slammed the
sector in mid-March.
The Japanese automaker said that its sales in July fell 19%
versus the same month in 2019, to 169,484 units. That was
Toyota's best month since before the pandemic shuttered North
American production for two months and led to closed showrooms
across numerous U.S. states.
The rebound in U.S. auto sales since hitting a bottom in
April has seen major automakers scramble to ramp up production
and boost weak inventories at dealerships, especially in states
where they remained open throughout the shutdowns.
The rebound in sales, though, could be threatened by spiking
cases in southern and southwestern U.S. states, which have
increased uncertainty over the U.S. economic recovery.
Hyundai Motor Co reported a modest year-on-year
0.6% gain in U.S. sales for July, selling 57,677 units.
"Achieving an overall sales increase despite the ongoing
pandemic is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the depth
and quality of our product lineup and resiliency of our
dealers," Hyundai's North American sales chief, Randy Parker,
said in a statement.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)