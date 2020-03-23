Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hyve Group Plc    ITE   GB0002520509

HYVE GROUP PLC

(ITE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:35:22 pm
22.55 GBp   +13.32%
03:22aHYVE : Further Coronavirus update
PU
03/06London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks
RE
03/05HYVE : warns of profit hit as events are postponed because of coronavirus outbreak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyve : Further Coronavirus update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:22am EDT
RNS Number : 1189H
Hyve Group PLC
23 March 2020

23 March 2020

Hyve Group plc

('Hyve' or the 'Group')

Further Coronavirus update

Following the announcement on 5 March 2020, Hyve provides a further update on our response to the coronavirus situation.

Hyve continues to take decisive and rapid management actions to mitigate the potential impact to our business due to the current coronavirus outbreak. The Group is closely following and regularly monitoring the advice from the World Health Organization ('WHO') as well as regional and local government advice and continues to assess the situation carefully. The health and safety of our employees, customers and exhibitors continues to be of the utmost importance, as does the ability to continue to run events that deliver an outstanding return on investment for our customers.

Due to the various restrictions that have been, or are likely to be, put in place by governments in many of our respective markets, we are activating a large-scale postponement plan per region. This is larger than had been anticipated at the time of our 5 March coronavirus update. Should the situation deteriorate, further events will need to be moved. The Group has been in regular contact with venue providers and key customers and will continue to postpone to another date in the current financial year where possible.

We have been undertaking a number of proactive cost-cutting and cash flow management measures to ensure that cash outflows are minimised and working capital is managed as effectively as possible through this period of disruption and uncertainty. We are in constructive dialogue with our lenders in relation to covenant headroom and facility flexibility. We have access to total committed debt facilities of £250m which we have fully drawn in order to maximise flexibility in terms of short-term liquidity, providing the Group with significant cash resources at hand.

The Board believes that the measures being put in place will enable the Group to protect its core shows, customers, colleagues and communities for the long term. We strongly believe that our strategy of focusing on market-leading events will stand the test of time, once we come through this issue.

In line with other event organisers, and given the speed with which the situation is developing, the Group will no longer be giving guidance.

For further information please contact:

Hyve Group plc

Mark Shashoua / Andrew Beach / Melissa McVeigh

+44 (0)20 3545 9000

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Emma Hall / Chris Birt

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About Hyve Group plc

Hyve Group plc is a next generation global events business whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where customers from all corners of the globe share extraordinary moments and shape industry innovation. Hyve Group plc was announced as the new brand name of ITE Group plc in September 2019, following its significant transformation under the Transformation and Growth (TAG) programme. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers.

Where business is personal, where meetings move markets and where today's leaders inspire tomorrow's.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
TSTJTMMTMTBTTBM

Disclaimer

Hyve Group plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 07:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYVE GROUP PLC
03:22aHYVE : Further Coronavirus update
PU
03/06London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks
RE
03/05HYVE : warns of profit hit as events are postponed because of coronavirus outbre..
RE
03/05HYVE : Coronavirus update
PU
02/19HYVE : Share Capital Reduction Effective
PU
01/24HYVE : Changes in Director Responsibilities
PU
01/24HYVE : Announcement of Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/14HYVE : Cobham
PU
01/02HYVE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HYVE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 52,1 M
Net income 2019 6,10 M
Debt 2019 112 M
Yield 2019 11,0%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -90,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart HYVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hyve Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 113,75  GBp
Last Close Price 22,55  GBp
Spread / Highest target 499%
Spread / Average Target 404%
Spread / Lowest Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Shashoua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Last Non-Executive Chairman
John Gulliver Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Beach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ronald Puckett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYVE GROUP PLC-77.89%215
FISERV INC.-29.28%55 530
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-34.82%35 715
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.58%20 880
CINTAS CORPORATION-34.93%18 214
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-10.33%17 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group