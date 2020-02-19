Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hyve Group Plc    ITE   GB0002520509

HYVE GROUP PLC

(ITE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/19 08:22:37 am
91.55 GBp   -1.56%
08:05aHYVE : Share Capital Reduction Effective
PU
01/24HYVE : Changes in Director Responsibilities
PU
01/24HYVE : Announcement of Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyve : Share Capital Reduction Effective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Share Capital Reduction Effective
Released 13:01 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4997D
Hyve Group PLC
19 February 2020

19 February 2020

Hyve Group plc

('Hyve' or the 'Company')

Share Capital Reduction Effective

Hyve Group plc announces that, further to its announcement of 24 January 2020, the High Court of England and Wales sanctioned the Company's application for its Capital Reduction on 18 February 2020. The order of the High Court confirming the Capital Reduction and the statement of capital approved by the High Court in connection therewith were registered by the Registrar of Companies on 19 February 2020, whereupon the Capital Reduction became effective.

The Company confirms that, following the Capital Reduction, the issued share capital of the Company remains at 815,780,256 ordinary shares of 1 pence each; there are no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company also remains at 815,780,256.

For further information please contact:

Hyve Group plc

Jared Cranney, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3545 9400

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer/ Emma Hall / Chris Birt

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About Hyve Group plc

Hyve Group plc is a next generation FTSE 250 global events business whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where customers from all corners of the globe share extraordinary moments and shape industry innovation. Hyve Group plc was announced as the new brand name of ITE Group plc in September 2019, following its significant transformation under the Transformation and Growth (TAG) programme. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers.

Where business is personal, where meetings move markets and where today's leaders inspire tomorrow's.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCKZGMZZLRGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Share Capital Reduction Effective - RNS

Disclaimer

Hyve Group plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 13:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYVE GROUP PLC
08:05aHYVE : Share Capital Reduction Effective
PU
01/24HYVE : Changes in Director Responsibilities
PU
01/24HYVE : Announcement of Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/14HYVE : Cobham
PU
01/02HYVE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HYVE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019HYVE : Results of placing
PU
2019HYVE : Proposed Placing in New Ordinary Shares
PU
2019HYVE : Acquisition of Shoptalk and Groceryshop
PU
2019HYVE : Acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 63,4 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M
Debt 2020 149 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,54x
EV / Sales2021 3,23x
Capitalization 756 M
Chart HYVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hyve Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125,00  GBp
Last Close Price 93,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Shashoua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Last Non-Executive Chairman
John Gulliver Chief Operating Officer
Andrew William Beach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ronald Puckett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYVE GROUP PLC-8.82%985
FISERV INC.5.73%83 117
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.13.43%62 168
CINTAS CORPORATION12.42%31 386
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.42%27 358
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.14.61%22 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group