Hyve : Share Capital Reduction Effective

19 February 2020

Hyve Group plc

('Hyve' or the 'Company')

Share Capital Reduction Effective

Hyve Group plc announces that, further to its announcement of 24 January 2020, the High Court of England and Wales sanctioned the Company's application for its Capital Reduction on 18 February 2020. The order of the High Court confirming the Capital Reduction and the statement of capital approved by the High Court in connection therewith were registered by the Registrar of Companies on 19 February 2020, whereupon the Capital Reduction became effective.

The Company confirms that, following the Capital Reduction, the issued share capital of the Company remains at 815,780,256 ordinary shares of 1 pence each; there are no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company also remains at 815,780,256.

