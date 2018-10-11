I Kloukinas I Lappas S A K L M : Announcements according to Law 3556 11 /10

I. Kloukinas-I. Lappas SA announces:

Pursuant to Law 3556/2007 in combination with article 11 of Decision 1/434/03/07/07 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Mr Loukas Spentzaris, Vice President and CEO of the BoD, bought on 08/10/2018 2.526 ordinary shares of total value 1.442,60 euro. The company has been informed by Mr Spentzaris according to the Law 3340/2005 (art.13)