I Kloukinas I Lappas S A K L M : Announcements according to Law 3556 11 /10

I.KLOUKINAS - I.LAPPAS S.A. (K.L.M) (KLM)
10/11/2018

I. Kloukinas-I. Lappas SA announces:

Pursuant to Law 3556/2007 in combination with article 11 of Decision 1/434/03/07/07 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Mr Loukas Spentzaris, Vice President and CEO of the BoD, bought on 08/10/2018 2.526 ordinary shares of total value 1.442,60 euro. The company has been informed by Mr Spentzaris according to the Law 3340/2005 (art.13)

Disclaimer

I. Kloukinas - I. Lappas SA Construction and Commercial Company SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:22:02 UTC
Latest news on I.KLOUKINAS - I.LAPPAS S.A
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Kloukinas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Lappas Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Loukas Spentzaris Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Violeta Lappas Executive Director
Georgios Nikolaou Kokkinakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I.KLOUKINAS - I.LAPPAS S.A. (K.L.M)-23.61%0
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-14.31%89 659
FAST RETAILING CO LTD31.20%56 550
KERING-2.98%55 652
ROSS STORES18.41%36 272
PRADA S.P.A.19.61%11 124
