I-Mab Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/29/2020 | 09:25am EDT

SHANGHAI, China and ROCKVILLE, MD., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 29, 2020.

The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, I-Mab, Suite 802, West Tower, OmniVision, 88 Shangke Road, Pudong District, Shanghai 201210, People’s Republic of China.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in China and the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, CFO
E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Vice President of Corporate Communications
E-mail: Gigi.Feng@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)
Steve Klass
E-mail: sklass@burnsmc.com
Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com
Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363


© GlobeNewswire 2020
