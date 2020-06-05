Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  I-Minerals Inc.    IMA   CA44973V1022

I-MINERALS INC.

(IMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I-Minerals Inc. Negotiates Repayment of Outstanding Indebtedness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2020) -  I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) announces that the repayment date for loans from a company controlled by its Chairman Allen Ball amounting to approximately $$29,310,809, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, has been extended until December 15, 2020.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is a Canadian based exploration and development company that is advancing the Helmer-Bovill kaolin-halloysite property in north central Idaho.

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,
President & CEO

Contact:

I-Minerals Inc.

Barry Girling
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: info@imineralsinc.com
Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com

Paul J. Searle, Investor Relations
877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573
Email: PSearle@imineralsinc.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the world wide price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57377


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on I-MINERALS INC.
05:10pI-Minerals Inc. Negotiates Repayment of Outstanding Indebtedness
NE
03/13I MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/05I-MINERALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/04I MINERALS : Completes pre-feasibility study of its halloysite metakaolin projec..
AQ
03/03I-Minerals Completes Pre-Feasibility Study of its Halloysite - Metakaolin Pro..
NE
03/03I MINERALS : Completes Pre-Feasibility Study of its Halloysite - Metakaolin Proj..
EQ
01/24I MINERALS : Provides pre-feasibility study update
AQ
01/22I-Minerals Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update
NE
01/22I MINERALS : Provides Pre-Feasibility Study Update
EQ
2019I MINERALS : Issues Additional Bonus Shares Pursuant to a Loan Agreement
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,71 M - -
Net Debt 2019 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,60x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,43 M 2,45 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart I-MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
I-Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Theobald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen L. Ball Chairman
Gary L. Nelson Manager-Metallurgical Operations
Matthew James Anderson CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
W. Barry Girling Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I-MINERALS INC.-12.50%2
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.28%45 306
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.36%29 438
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-22.26%14 810
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-23.65%10 438
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-11.82%7 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group