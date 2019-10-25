Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  I.T Limited    0999   BMG4977W1038

I.T LIMITED

(0999)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/24
2.12 HKD   0.00%
05:46aI T : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
08/23I.T. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21I T : Notification letter with request form to non-registered shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

I T : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

On 25 October 2019, I.T Finance Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the borrower has entered into the Facility Letter. The Company shall apply all amounts borrowed under the Facility towards refinancing existing indebtedness of the Group and financing the general working capital requirement of the Group.

Pursuant to the Facility Letter, it is (among other matters) an event of default if (i) Mr. Sham Kar Wai and Mr. Sham Kin Wai, executive directors of the Company, and the Sham's Family Trust collectively do not or cease to maintain management control over the management and business of the Group; or (ii) the Sham's Family and the Sham's Family Trust collectively do not or cease to own, directly or indirectly, at least 40% of the beneficial shareholding, carrying at least 40% of the voting rights in the Company. Upon occurrence of an event of default, the Facility shall immediately become due and payable and any undrawn balance of the Facility shall automatically be cancelled.

As at the date of this announcement, the Sham's Family and the Sham's Family Trust collectively own, directly or indirectly 59.56% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

The Company will make continuing disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as such obligation continues to exist pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.

1

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:-

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company;

"Company"

I.T Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of

the Stock Exchange;

"Facility"

a term loan facility from a bank in an aggregate commitment of

HK$100,000,000 matures on the date falling forty-eight (48) months

from the date of first utilisation;

"Facility Letter"

the facility letter dated 30 September 2019 and signed by I.T Finance

Limited and the guarantors (being the Company and three indirectly

wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company) on 25 October 2019;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"Sham's

Mr. Sham Kar Wai and his wife, Ms. Yau Shuk Ching; and Mr. Sham

Family"

Kin Wai and his wife, Ms. Wong Choi Shan;

"Sham's Family

The ABS 2000 Trust, of which HSBC International Trustee Limited

Trust"

is the trustee and Mr. Sham Kar Wai and Mr. Sham Kin Wai and

certain of their respective family members are discretionary

beneficiaries; and

"Stock

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Exchange"

By Order of the Board

Sham Kar Wai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 October 2019

2

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. SHAM Kar Wai, Mr. SHAM Kin Wai and Mr. CHAN Wai Kwan as Executive Directors and Mr. Francis GOUTENMACHER, Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, JP and Mr. MAK Wing Sum, Alvin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

I.T Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on I.T LIMITED
05:46aI T : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
08/23I.T. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21I T : Notification letter with request form to non-registered shareholders
PU
06/21I T : Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/21I T : Proxy Form for 2019 AGM
PU
06/21I T : Circular (proposed re-election of directors, proposed general mandates to ..
PU
05/25I T : year net up 2.8% to HK$442.6 million
AQ
05/24I T : Announcement of final results for the year ended 28 february 2019
PU
04/16I T : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2018I T : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION – ACQUISITION OF 10.9% EQUITY INTEREST IN A..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 9 010 M
EBIT 2020 857 M
Net income 2020 522 M
Finance 2020 659 M
Yield 2020 5,89%
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
P/E ratio 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 2 535 M
Chart I.T LIMITED
Duration : Period :
I.T Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I.T LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,23  HKD
Last Close Price 2,12  HKD
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Wai Sham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis Goutenmacher Independent Non-Executive Director
Tin Yau Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wai Sham Executive Director & Chief Creative Officer
Wing Sum Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I.T LIMITED-48.42%323
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.25.95%97 286
KERING14.84%65 575
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.51%64 313
ROSS STORES32.74%39 950
HENNES & MAURITZ63.78%35 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group