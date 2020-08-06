I T : MEASURES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. I.T LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 999) MEASURES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020 References are made to the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting of I.T Limited (the "Company") (the "Notice") and the circular to shareholders of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 23 June 2020, in relation to the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held at Unit A1-A2, 2/F., Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 at 1530. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and the Circular. COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES Given the ever-evolvingCOVID-19 pandemic and the importance of safeguarding the health and safety of the shareholders and attendees of the AGM, the Company will implement precautionary measures at the Venue which include but not limited to:- All shareholders, proxies and other attendees are subject to compulsory body temperature check at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius or has any flu-like symptoms or is otherwise unwell will not be permitted to enter into the Venue. All attending shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to submit at the entrance of the Venue a completed declaration form (copy can be downloaded from the Company's website www.ithk.com). Any shareholder, proxy and other attendee who has travelled to areas outside of Hong Kong at any time in the preceding 14 days of the AGM, or is subject to any compulsory quarantine prescribed by Department of Health of Hong Kong, or has close contact with confirmed case(s) and / or probable case(s) of COVID-19 patient(s), or live with or has close contact with any person under home quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19 will be denied entry into the Venue.

All shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to clean their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering the Venue. All AGM participants must wear a surgical mask and observe good personal hygiene throughout the AGM. Appropriate distance and space will be maintained in the seating plan. As the meeting room if of limited capacity, the Company may have to limit the number of AGM participants or have other alternative arrangement at the Venue as may be necessary. The Company will not provide refreshments and will not distribute corporate gifts. If any AGM participant declines to comply with any of the abovementioned measures, the Company reserves the right to deny such person to enter into the Venue or to request him / her to leave the Venue. The Company shall follow the latest directions under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation and implement further precautionary measures as and when necessary. ADVERSE WEATHER ARRANGEMENT If typhoon signal No. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is expected to be in force at any time after 1200 on 19 August 2020, the AGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company (www.ithk.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to inform shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The AGM will be held as scheduled when an amber or a red rainstorm warning signal is in force. The Company would like to remind shareholders, proxies and other attendees that they should carefully consider the potential risks of attending the AGM amidst COVID-19, and to take into account their own personal circumstances. Shareholders of the Company are reminded that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights. The Company strongly recommends shareholders to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned AGM (as the case may be).

