Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  I.T Limited    999   BMG4977W1038

I.T LIMITED

(999)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

I T : MEASURES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

MEASURES FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST 2020

References are made to the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting of I.T Limited (the "Company") (the "Notice") and the circular to shareholders of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 23 June 2020, in relation to the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held at Unit A1-A2, 2/F., Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 at 1530. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and the Circular.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Given the ever-evolvingCOVID-19 pandemic and the importance of safeguarding the health and safety of the shareholders and attendees of the AGM, the Company will implement precautionary measures at the Venue which include but not limited to:-

  1. All shareholders, proxies and other attendees are subject to compulsory body temperature check at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius or has any flu-like symptoms or is otherwise unwell will not be permitted to enter into the Venue.
  2. All attending shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to submit at the entrance of the Venue a completed declaration form (copy can be downloaded from the Company's website www.ithk.com). Any shareholder, proxy and other attendee who has travelled to areas outside of Hong Kong at any time in the preceding 14 days of the AGM, or is subject to any compulsory quarantine prescribed by Department of Health of Hong Kong, or has close contact with confirmed case(s) and / or probable case(s) of COVID-19 patient(s), or live with or has close contact with any person under home quarantine or self-quarantine in relation to COVID-19 will be denied entry into the Venue.
  1. All shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to clean their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering the Venue. All AGM participants must wear a surgical mask and observe good personal hygiene throughout the AGM.
  2. Appropriate distance and space will be maintained in the seating plan. As the meeting room if of limited capacity, the Company may have to limit the number of AGM participants or have other alternative arrangement at the Venue as may be necessary.
  3. The Company will not provide refreshments and will not distribute corporate gifts.
  4. If any AGM participant declines to comply with any of the abovementioned measures, the Company reserves the right to deny such person to enter into the Venue or to request him / her to leave the Venue.
  5. The Company shall follow the latest directions under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation and implement further precautionary measures as and when necessary.

ADVERSE WEATHER ARRANGEMENT

If typhoon signal No. 8 or above is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is expected to be in force at any time after 1200 on 19 August 2020, the AGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Company (www.ithk.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to inform shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. The AGM will be held as scheduled when an amber or a red rainstorm warning signal is in force.

The Company would like to remind shareholders, proxies and other attendees that they should carefully consider the potential risks of attending the AGM amidst COVID-19, and to take into account their own personal circumstances.

Shareholders of the Company are reminded that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising their voting rights. The Company strongly recommends shareholders to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and submit their form of proxy to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned AGM (as the case may be).

By Order of the Board

HO Suk Han Sophia

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. SHAM Kar Wai, Mr. SHAM Kin Wai and Mr. CHAN Wai Kwan as Executive Directors and Mr. Francis GOUTENMACHER, Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, JP and Mr. TSANG Hin Fun, Anthony as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

I.T Limited published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on I.T LIMITED
05:39aI T : Measures for the 2020 annual general meeting to be held on 19 august 2020
PU
08/04I T : Profit warning supplemental announcement
PU
07/30I T : Unaudited fy20/21 first quarter trading update for the three months ended ..
PU
2019I T : Change of independent non-executive director and change of composition of ..
PU
2019I T : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 31 august 2019
PU
2019I T : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2019I.T. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019I T : Notification letter with request form to non-registered shareholders
PU
2019I T : Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
2019I T : Proxy Form for 2019 AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 719 M 996 M 996 M
Net income 2020 -747 M -96,4 M -96,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 869 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 196 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 808
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart I.T LIMITED
Duration : Period :
I.T Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I.T LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Wai Sham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Bun Fong Finance Director
Francis Goutenmacher Independent Non-Executive Director
Tin Yau Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wai Sham Executive Director & Chief Creative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I.T LIMITED-46.52%154
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-27.89%84 072
KERING SA-16.86%73 168
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.75%56 801
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.83%31 563
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.74%27 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group