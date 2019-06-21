I T : CIRCULAR (PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING)

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of I.T Limited to be held at Unit B, Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 17 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you do not propose to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.

24 June 2019