Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  I.T. Ltd    0999   BMG4977W1038

I.T. LTD

(0999)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

I T : CIRCULAR (PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 06:00am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in I.T Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of I.T Limited to be held at Unit B, Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 17 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

If you do not propose to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.

24 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2.

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

Buyback and Issuance Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

2019 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5.

Voting at the 2019 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

7.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

8.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Appendix I

- Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the 2019 Annual

General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

- Explanatory Statement on the Buyback Mandate . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

i

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"2019 Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Unit B,

Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong

Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to consider

and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the

notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 13 to 17 of this

circular, or any adjournment thereof;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Buyback Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 3(a) of the Letter from the Board;

"Bye-laws"

the bye-laws of the Company, as amended, modified or otherwise

supplemented from time to time;

"CG Code"

the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the

Listing Rules;

"Company"

I.T Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board

of the Stock Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China;

"Issuance Mandate"

as defined in paragraph 3(b) of the Letter from the Board;

"Latest Practicable Date"

11 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this

circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"Notice"

the notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting set out on pages

13 to 17 of this circular;

1

DEFINITIONS

"Registrar"

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops

1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company

or if there has been a subsequent sub-division, consolidation,

reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the

Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital

of the Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

registered holder(s) of Share(s) of the Company;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

2

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Sham Kar Wai

Clarendon House

Sham Kin Wai

2 Church Street

Chan Wai Kwan

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Francis Goutenmacher

Principal Place of Business:

Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, JP

31/F., Tower A

Mak Wing Sum, Alvin

Southmark

11 Yip Hing Street

Wong Chuk Hang

Hong Kong

24 June 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting for (i) re-election of Directors retiring at the 2019 Annual General Meeting; (ii) the granting of the Buyback Mandate to the Directors; (iii) the granting of the Issuance Mandate to the Directors; and (iv) the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding to it the aggregate number of the issued Shares purchased by the Company under the Buyback Mandate.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

I.T Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on I.T. LTD
06:00aI T : Proxy Form for 2019 AGM
PU
06:00aI T : Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
06:00aI T : Circular (proposed re-election of directors, proposed general mandates to ..
PU
05/25I T : year net up 2.8% to HK$442.6 million
AQ
05/24I T : Announcement of final results for the year ended 28 february 2019
PU
04/16I T : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2018I T : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION – ACQUISITION OF 10.9% EQUITY INTEREST IN A..
PU
2018I T : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 31 august 2018
PU
2018I.T. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018I T : Unaudited fy18/19 first quarter trading update for the three months ended ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 9 241 M
EBIT 2020 895 M
Net income 2020 577 M
Finance 2020 1 185 M
Yield 2020 6,90%
P/E ratio 2020 7,32
P/E ratio 2021 6,07
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Capitalization 4 221 M
Chart I.T. LTD
Duration : Period :
I.T. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I.T. LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,66  HKD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Wai Sham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francis Goutenmacher Independent Non-Executive Director
Tin Yau Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wai Sham Executive Director & Chief Creative Officer
Wing Sum Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I.T. LTD-14.11%583
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.54%85 676
KERING24.64%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.77%62 009
ROSS STORES24.25%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ16.78%22 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About