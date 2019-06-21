I T : CIRCULAR (PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING)
06/21/2019 | 06:00am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in I.T Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
I.T LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 999)
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND
TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening an annual general meeting of I.T Limited to be held at Unit B, Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 17 of this circular.
If you do not propose to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"2019 Annual General Meeting"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Unit B,
Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong
Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to consider
and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the
notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 13 to 17 of this
circular, or any adjournment thereof;
"Board"
the board of Directors;
"Buyback Mandate"
as defined in paragraph 3(a) of the Letter from the Board;
"Bye-laws"
the bye-laws of the Company, as amended, modified or otherwise
supplemented from time to time;
"CG Code"
the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the
Listing Rules;
"Company"
I.T Limited, an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with
limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board
of the Stock Exchange;
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company;
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time;
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
"Hong Kong"
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China;
"Issuance Mandate"
as defined in paragraph 3(b) of the Letter from the Board;
"Latest Practicable Date"
11 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this
circular;
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange;
"Notice"
the notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting set out on pages
13 to 17 of this circular;
DEFINITIONS
"Registrar"
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops
1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
Wanchai, Hong Kong;
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong;
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company
or if there has been a subsequent sub-division, consolidation,
reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the
Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital
of the Company;
"Shareholder(s)"
registered holder(s) of Share(s) of the Company;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and
"Takeovers Code"
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs
issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
I.T LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 999)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Sham Kar Wai
Clarendon House
Sham Kin Wai
2 Church Street
Chan Wai Kwan
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Francis Goutenmacher
Principal Place of Business:
Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, JP
31/F., Tower A
Mak Wing Sum, Alvin
Southmark
11 Yip Hing Street
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong
24 June 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO SHARE BUY-BACKS AND
TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting for (i) re-election of Directors retiring at the 2019 Annual General Meeting; (ii) the granting of the Buyback Mandate to the Directors; (iii) the granting of the Issuance Mandate to the Directors; and (iv) the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding to it the aggregate number of the issued Shares purchased by the Company under the Buyback Mandate.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.