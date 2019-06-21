I T : Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company,

shall not exceed 20% of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and this approval shall be limited accordingly; and

for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held;

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange)."

9. "THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 7 and 8 as set out in the notice convening this meeting, the general mandate referred to in resolution no. 8 above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate number of shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution no. 7 above, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."

Hong Kong, 24 June 2019