I T : Proxy Form for 2019 AGM

I.T LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 999)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 21 AUGUST 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

in the share capital of the above-named Company (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit B, Ground Floor, Vita Tower, 29 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the said Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4).

shares in the capital of the Company by the number of shares purchased by the

granted to the Directors under Resolution 8 to allot, issue and deal with additional

Conditional on the passing of Resolutions 7 and 8, to extend the general mandate

the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution

shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued shares of

To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

exceeding 10% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date

To give a general mandate to the Directors to purchase the Company's shares not

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Auditor and to authorise the Board

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors

reports of the Directors and of the Auditor for the year ended 28 February 2019

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING " here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.

On a poll every member of the Company present in person or by proxy or, in the case of a member being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative, shall have one vote for every fully paid share of which he/she is the holder.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding this Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.