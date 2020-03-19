Log in
i2 Development S A : 18/2020 - Notification of transaction on Issuer's shares

03/19/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION:
Current report No. 18/2020
Date of preparation: 2020-03-19
Short name of the issuer: i2 Development S.A.
Subject: Notification of transaction on Issuer's shares

Legal basis: Article 19 para. 3 MAR - information on transactions performed by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

The Management Board of i2 Development S.A. ('Company', 'Issuer') informs, that today the Company received from the entity closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, i.e. to the Member of the Supervisory Board Andrzej Kowalski, a notification of transactions in the mode of art. 19 par. MAR 1.

According to the notification, Galtoco Investments Limited with its registered office in Nicosia announced:

- the acquisition of 26,411 shares of the Issuer at an average price PLN 6.32 on March 18, 2020.

The Issuer submits the full content of the notification in the attachment to this current report.

Notification on transaction

Signatures of persons representing the Company:
2020-03-19 Marcin Misztal President of the Management Board

POWRÓT

Disclaimer

I2 Development SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:32:08 UTC
