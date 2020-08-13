i2 Development S A : 52/2020 - Resolution of the Management Board on the overall, early redemption of series F bonds

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION:

Current report No. 52/2020

Date of preparation: 2020-08-13

Short name of the issuer: i2 Development S.A.

Subject: Resolution of the Management Board on the overall, early redemption of series F bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 para. 1 MAR - confidential information

In reference to the current report No. 51/2020 of August 13, 2020, the Management Board of i2 Development S.A. with its registered office in Wrocław (the 'Issuer') informs that on August 13, 2020, the Issuer adopted a resolution on the overall, early redemption of series F bonds with a nominal value of PLN 100.00 (one hundred zlotys) each, issued by the Company pursuant to a resolution of the Management Board Of the Company of February 2, 2018, amended by the resolution of the Management Board of the Company of March 2, 2018 and the resolution of the Management Board of the Company of June 4, 2018 and the resolution of the Management Board of the Company of June 7, 2018, designated by the National Depository for Securities. with the code 'PLI2DVL00071' [hereinafter: Bonds].

The overall, early redemption of the Bonds will be carried out in accordance with the Bond Issue Terms by paying to the Bondholder for each Principal Note Bond purchased, plus a premium for every three full months remaining until the redemption date, together with due and unpaid interest calculated in accordance with the Terms of Issue. The redemption date will fall on the next interest day, i.e. September 29, 2020.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

2020-08-13 Marcin Misztal President of the Management Board