i2 Development S A : 53/2020 - Resolution of the Management Board on the overall, early redemption of series G bonds

08/13/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION:
Current report No. 53/2020
Date of preparation: 2020-08-13
Short name of the issuer: i2 Development S.A.
Subject: Resolution of the Management Board on the overall, early redemption of series G bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 para. 1 MAR - confidential information

In reference to the current report No. 51/2020 of August 13, 2020, the Management Board of i2 Development S.A. with its registered office in Wrocław (the 'Issuer') informs that on August 13, 2020, the Issuer adopted a resolution on the overall, early redemption of series G bonds with a nominal value of PLN 1,000.00 (one thousand zlotys) each, issued by the Company pursuant to a resolution of the Management Board Companies of August 24, 2018, designated by the National Depository for Securities with the code 'PLI2DVL00089' [hereinafter: Bonds].

The entire, early redemption of the Bonds will be carried out in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds Issue by paying to the Bondholder for each Bond of the Principal Receivable, together with the due and unpaid interest calculated in accordance with the Terms of the Issue. The maturity date will fall on the next interest day, i.e. September 14, 2020.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:
2020-08-13 Marcin Misztal President of the Management Board

POWRÓT

Disclaimer

I2 Development SA published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 18:12:04 UTC
