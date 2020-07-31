Log in
i3 Verticals : Announces Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2020

07/31/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) ("i3 Verticals" or the "Company"), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Monday, August 10, 2020, after the Nasdaq market close.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and operations.  To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (929) 477-0577 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT on August 11, 2020, through August 18, 2020, by dialing (719) 457–0820 and entering Confirmation Code 4401933.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.i3verticals.com, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company's website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals
Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.7 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i3-verticals-announces-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2020-301103992.html

SOURCE i3 Verticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
