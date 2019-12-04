Log in
I3 VERTICALS, INC.

i3 Verticals to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

12/04/2019 | 11:31am EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) announced today that its management will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference to be held December 9 - 11, 2019, in New York.

The Company also announced that a live webcast of the presentation, as well as accompanying slides, will be available on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 11:55 a.m. Eastern time.  To listen to the presentation live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals
Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $13.1 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019.

Contact:
Clay Whitson
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 988-9890
cwhitson@i3verticals.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 162 M
EBIT 2020 42,7 M
Net income 2020 9,75 M
Debt 2020 184 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 75,4x
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart I3 VERTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
i3 Verticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends I3 VERTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,17  $
Last Close Price 27,51  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Daily Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rick Stanford President
Scott Meriwether COO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Clay M. Whitson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Bertke Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
I3 VERTICALS, INC.14.15%398
FISERV INC.55.50%77 794
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.72.67%53 323
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.70%26 545
WIRECARD AG-10.92%16 211
WESTERN UNION57.74%11 215
