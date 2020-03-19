Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IAA    IAA.WI

IAA

(IAA.WI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAA : Health and Safety Update COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 10:23pm EDT

UPDATED: March 19, 2020

Dear Valued Client,

As we all navigate this unprecedented time my focus remains on the health and safety of IAA employees and their families, our customers, and the communities where we operate. During uncertainty, we are working diligently to ensure the continuity of our business across our family of companies. My continued hope is that our focused attention and swift actions will be part of a positive nationwide effort to greatly slow the spread of the virus.

In an abundance of caution, we have implemented guidelines and best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. These guidelines are reviewed daily and include the following:

  • Restrictions on travel, meetings, and working environments.

  • Implementation of remote capabilities and staggered working hours.

  • Preview days and live auction attendance at all facilities is suspended. Virtual/digital auction attendance is encouraged.

  • Logging all individuals entering an IAA branch or facility.

  • Implementation of CDC and WHO recommended cleaning guidelines at all over 200+ facilities.

IAA is also focused on continuing to secure vehicles, inventory and market vehicles, and safely hold our normally scheduled auctions. To maintain our business process and support both our buying and selling customers we are also providing critical information and services including:

  • State Specific DMV and Title Process Center Status: Please click HERE for up-to-date information by state. The status of these facilities may affect our ability to process and sell vehicles in a timely fashion.

  • IAA Tower Network: Our network of transportation partners is fully operational and continuing to provide service in accordance with the CDC guidelines. In addition, IAA Auto Dispatch is available at all branches.

  • IAA Inspection Services™: To help provider clients continue to process claims, IAA Inspection Services provides enhanced images, condition reporting and if needed a completed appraisal. Please click HERE for more information.

I want our employees, partners, and customers to feel safe in continuing their day-to-day routine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. My hope is that as an industry, we can move through this most difficult time. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your sales representative or IAA Customer Support.

Sincerely,

John Kett
President & CEO
IAA, Inc.

COVID-19 IAA State Title Processing Updates

Inspection Services COVID19 Information

Disclaimer

IAA Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 02:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IAA
03/18IAA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
03/18IAA : Supplementary Slides
PU
03/18IAA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/18IAA, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
03/16IAA : Health and Safety Update COVID-19
PU
03/11IAA : Health and Safety Update COVID-19
PU
03/04IAA, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/04IAA : Exclusively Integrates SpinCar® Feature Tour® Into Salvage Auction Platfor..
BU
03/03IAA : and Snapsheet Announce Partnership to Automate the Total Loss Process and ..
BU
02/18IAA : Legislative Update | February 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 429 M
EBIT 2019 319 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 4 139 M
Chart IAA
Duration : Period :
IAA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,45  $
Last Close Price 31,00  $
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Larson Chairman
Tim O'Day President-US Operations
Vance Cushman Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Maju P. Abraham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAA0.00%3 821
COPART, INC.-23.54%15 703
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-34.83%1 830
CARVANA CO.-67.51%1 457
IDOM INC.-9.09%328
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-45.79%255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group