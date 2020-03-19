IAA : Health and Safety Update COVID-19

UPDATED: March 19, 2020

Dear Valued Client,

As we all navigate this unprecedented time my focus remains on the health and safety of IAA employees and their families, our customers, and the communities where we operate. During uncertainty, we are working diligently to ensure the continuity of our business across our family of companies. My continued hope is that our focused attention and swift actions will be part of a positive nationwide effort to greatly slow the spread of the virus.

In an abundance of caution, we have implemented guidelines and best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. These guidelines are reviewed daily and include the following:

Restrictions on travel, meetings, and working environments.

Implementation of remote capabilities and staggered working hours.

Preview days and live auction attendance at all facilities is suspended. Virtual/digital auction attendance is encouraged.

Logging all individuals entering an IAA branch or facility.

Implementation of CDC and WHO recommended cleaning guidelines at all over 200+ facilities.

IAA is also focused on continuing to secure vehicles, inventory and market vehicles, and safely hold our normally scheduled auctions. To maintain our business process and support both our buying and selling customers we are also providing critical information and services including:

State Specific DMV and Title Process Center Status: Please click HERE for up-to-date information by state. The status of these facilities may affect our ability to process and sell vehicles in a timely fashion.

IAA Tower Network: Our network of transportation partners is fully operational and continuing to provide service in accordance with the CDC guidelines. In addition, IAA Auto Dispatch is available at all branches.

IAA Inspection Services™: To help provider clients continue to process claims, IAA Inspection Services provides enhanced images, condition reporting and if needed a completed appraisal. Please click HERE for more information.

I want our employees, partners, and customers to feel safe in continuing their day-to-day routine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. My hope is that as an industry, we can move through this most difficult time. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your sales representative or IAA Customer Support.

Sincerely,

John Kett

President & CEO

IAA, Inc.

COVID-19 IAA State Title Processing Updates