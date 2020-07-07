Log in
IAA : New Chicago-area Leaders Elected to BBB Board of Directors

07/07/2020

CHICAGO - July 7, 2020 - Five Chicago-area business leaders were elected to the Board of Directors of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois at the organization's June meeting. Better Business Bureau board members are responsible for overseeing the direction of the organization and its strategies, as well as conferring with the executives responsible for day-to-day operations of the BBB. The five business people elected to the BBB Board of Directors are:

  • Mr. Nick Booras, Director of Buyer Business Development, IAA, Inc. - Westchester, IL
  • Mr. Jen Clune, Managing Director, Clune Construction Company - Chicago IL
  • Ms. Krystal Roberts, General Manager, Advantage Chevrolet, Inc. - Hodgkins, IL
  • Mr. Burim Saliu, Director of Pharmacy and Retail Operations, Walgreens - Deerfield IL
  • Mr. Thomas J. Tropp, Global Chief Ethics Officer, Arthur J. Gallagher - Rolling Meadows, IL

'We are very pleased to have people join our board with the skills and abilities of these outstanding business people,' said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. 'Our organization continues to be strong and successful because of the quality of the board members and their respective businesses.'
  • Nick Booras is the Director of Buyer Business Development, IAA, Inc., Nick leads the strategy for the company's buyer market segments, spanning over 135 countries. He also develops and structures programs to attract new buyers and increase revenue verticals.
  • Jen Clune is Managing Director at Clune Construction, a national general contractor. Clune has more than 600 employees and manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission critical construction. Jen focuses on promoting the range of Clune's services to national clients, that bring a depth of knowledge of building issues to each project so the firm can continually deliver cost effective solutions.
  • Krystal Roberts is the General Manager, Advantage Chevrolet, Inc.Krystal has over 15 years of automotive dealer experience and has held various positions within the Advantage Auto Group. Her leadership has helped elevate the dealership to one of the top top 5% in national sales with Chevrolet.
  • Burim Saliu is Director of Pharmacy and Retail Operations, at Walgreens. Burim is a seasoned strategic retail executive commanding expertise in driving business results and leading talent. He is responsible for strategic management of 75 locations and a yearly annual P&L of more than $800M in revenue.
  • Thomas J. Tropp is the Global Chief Ethics Officer, at Arthur J. Gallagher. Tom joined Gallagher in 2007 and reports directly to Chairman, President and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. In his role, he spends much of his time traveling to Gallagher offices around the world, speaking and listening to Gallagher employees regarding the values of the company and the role of ethics in business.

IAA Inc. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 21:43:01 UTC
