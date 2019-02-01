Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IAC/InterActiveCorp : Amendment to a previously filed 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 06:39pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents shares of Class B common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. ("ANGI") that are convertible at the option of the holder on a one-for-one basis into shares of ANGI Class A common stock at any time and do not have an expiration date. Each share of ANGI Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of ANGI Class A common stock is entitled to one vote per share.

2. Represents shares of Class B common stock issued to/acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC") as reimbursement for shares of IAC common stock issued in connection with the exercise of IAC stock options by ANGI employees pursuant to the Employee Matters Agreement, dated September 29, 2017, between IAC and ANGI.

3. This Form 4/A is being filed to correct the number of shares reported on the initial Form 4, which was incorrectly stated due to administrative error.

Tanya M. Stanich, Assistant Secretary Date

02/01/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 23:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
06:39pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
01/22IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/16IAC : To Announce Earnings On February 7th
PR
01/16IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : IAC sues Tinder co-founder, escalating fight over valuatio..
RE
01/16IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : IAC sues Tinder co-founder, escalating fight over valuatio..
RE
01/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : ProSieben e-commerce arm buys control of Aroundhome
RE
01/08DOTDASH : Enters Beauty Space with Byrdie Acquisition
PR
2018IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
2018IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Vimeo to Participate at UBS 46th Annual Global Media and C..
PR
2018IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 228 M
EBIT 2018 592 M
Net income 2018 531 M
Finance 2018 454 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,39
P/E ratio 2019 40,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 17 645 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration : Period :
IAC/InterActiveCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 239 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Levin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Glenn H. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP15.43%17 645
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.29%418 453
NETFLIX26.84%148 225
NASPERS LIMITED5.18%100 126
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA19.34%24 117
IQIYI INC35.31%14 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.