IAC/InterActiveCorp : Amendment to a previously filed 4

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents shares of Class B common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. ("ANGI") that are convertible at the option of the holder on a one-for-one basis into shares of ANGI Class A common stock at any time and do not have an expiration date. Each share of ANGI Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of ANGI Class A common stock is entitled to one vote per share.

2. Represents shares of Class B common stock issued to/acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC") as reimbursement for shares of IAC common stock issued in connection with the exercise of IAC stock options by ANGI employees pursuant to the Employee Matters Agreement, dated September 29, 2017, between IAC and ANGI.

3. This Form 4/A is being filed to correct the number of shares reported on the initial Form 4, which was incorrectly stated due to administrative error.

Tanya M. Stanich, Assistant Secretary Date

02/01/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.