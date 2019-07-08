Log in
IAC/InterActiveCorp : Congressman Pallone Visits Robokiller's Headquarters to Address Bipartisan Anti-Robocalling Legislation

07/08/2019 | 02:58pm EDT
Congressman Pallone Visits Robokiller's Headquarters to Address Bipartisan Anti-Robocalling Legislation
Monday, July 8, 2019 - 02:00

South Amboy N.J. (July 8th, 2019) -- RoboKiller(™), the spam call blocking app that gets revenge on harassing callers, today hosted Congressman Frank Pallone, Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee at its South Amboy, New Jersey offices. Congressman Pallone will discuss efforts to pass his legislation, H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

Announcing Robokiller's strong support for the legislation, Tim Allen, CEO of Mosaic Group, the IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) company that operates Robokiller said, 'We wholeheartedly support Congressman Pallone's efforts to fight robocalls. We also want to thank Senator Thune for moving legislation through the Senate to address this issue. RoboKiller's cutting edge technology blocks millions of unwanted spam calls every day for consumers. Our technology, combined with new legislation, will give consumers the ability to stop these annoying spam calls that interrupt our lives, and in some cases actually harm vulnerable Americans.'

Using an advanced algorithm that combines audio-fingerprinting, machine learning, user feedback, and other technologies, RoboKiller is able to block spam calls from reaching users' phones. RoboKiller's Answerbots(™) then answer the blocked calls and talk back to the spammers. The company estimates these bots wasted more than 130,000 hours of spammers time in June, protecting both RoboKiller users and other citizens from scams and harassment.

Today's press event took place at TelTech Offices: 101 South Broadway, South Amboy, New Jersey. The Facebook Live feed can be accessed here.

###

About Robokiller
Robokiller is one of the top-grossing iPhone utility apps in the US, allowing users to immediately block over 1 million telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, a problem that drives hundreds of thousands of Robokiller app downloads per month. Robokiller was acquired by IAC in 2018 and is owned and operated by Mosaic Group, IAC's mobile software unit. Learn more at www.robokiller.com

Press Contacts:
Megan Murray
Megan.Murray@mosiac.co
(914) 826-2523

Matthew Sheldon
Matt@precisionpr.co
(917) 280-7329

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:57:09 UTC
