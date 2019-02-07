Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IAC/InterActiveCorp : IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's IR Site

02/07/2019 | 04:20pm EST

NEW YORK, February 7, 2019 - IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its fourth quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.iac.com/Investors. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a quarterly conference call in which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The ANGI Homeservices conference call will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Participating in the ANGI Homeservices call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI.

Live audiocasts and replays will be open to the public through the investor relations sections of each company's website:

IAC: ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
ANGI Homeservices: ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and a generation of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism and fairness in all matters will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and The Daily Beast, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide. Learn more at www.iac.com

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 21:19:17 UTC
