MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC)
Report
01/16 03:58:20 pm
01/16 03:58:20 pm
190.05
USD
-0.49%
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: The underlying trend is to the upside
2018
SIEMENS
: More Companies Are Selling Assets to Raise Cash for Growth
DJ
2016
MATCH
: Profit Jumps as More Singles Pay for Online Dating
DJ
News Summary
IAC/InterActiveCorp : IAC sues Tinder co-founder, escalating fight over valuation
01/16/2019 | 03:36pm EST
1st jan.
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
-0.30%
190.49
4.34%
MATCH GROUP INC
-0.33%
46.37
8.65%
Latest news on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
03:36p
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: IAC sues Tinder co-founder, escalating fight over valuatio..
RE
03:30p
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: IAC sues Tinder co-founder, escalating fight over valuatio..
RE
01/14
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: ProSieben e-commerce arm buys control of Aroundhome
RE
01/08
DOTDASH
: Enters Beauty Space with Byrdie Acquisition
PR
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: Vimeo to Participate at UBS 46th Annual Global Media and C..
PR
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2018
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
: IAC Reports Q3 2018 Earnings
PU
Financials ($)
Sales 2018
4 228 M
EBIT 2018
592 M
Net income 2018
527 M
Finance 2018
454 M
Yield 2018
-
P/E ratio 2018
32,30
P/E ratio 2019
34,40
EV / Sales 2018
3,48x
EV / Sales 2019
2,67x
Capitalization
15 172 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
238 $
Spread / Average Target
31%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers
Joseph M. Levin
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller
Chairman
Glenn H. Schiffman
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon
Independent Director
Victor A. Kaufman
Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
4.34%
15 172
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
4.83%
390 747
NETFLIX
32.50%
145 190
NASPERS LIMITED
6.56%
93 916
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
15.64%
22 425
COSTAR GROUP INC
7.41%
13 055
