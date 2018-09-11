IAC/InterActiveCorp : OkCupid Becomes First Leading Dating App to Launch Pronoun Feature

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OkCupid announced today that it will be the first leading dating app to develop a dedicated space on profiles for the LGBTQ community to state and share their pronouns. This new functionality will allow daters to prominently display their pronouns alongside other important personal attributes, so that OkCupid daters can connect and find love as their authentic selves. OkCupid collaborated with GLAAD, a leader in the promotion of LGBTQ acceptance, to ensure this new feature accurately represents and empowers OkCupid daters who want to share their pronouns.

OkCupid has a long history of promoting inclusivity, as the first leading dating app to expand to 13 sexual orientations and 22 gender options. Now, the company continues to foster these meaningful connections by offering a place where daters can share a critical aspect of themselves- their pronouns. It is a natural extension of OkCupid's mission of matching people on what matters to them -- and empowers people them to express their authentic selves.

Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid says, 'We're proud that OkCupid is the first leading dating app to empower daters to prominently share their pronouns. The most beautiful, meaningful and rewarding connections are formed when people are able to identify and are celebrated as their authentic selves.'

The product feature was designed by OkCupid employee, Rowan Rosenthal, who uses they/them pronouns. Rowan wanted to empower other daters to build meaningful connections on OkCupid in an authentic way.

'One of the main reasons I was drawn to working at OkCupid was because it was one of the few mainstream dating apps that felt more inclusive, and I felt I'd be able to express my own identity fully and openly within the workplace,' says Rosenthal. 'As a gender non-conforming person, I wanted to ensure the product that I work on everyday empowers the LGBTQIA+ community.'

'Everyone should be able to express who they are, in their own words, and to have the opportunity to find romance with someone who respects and appreciates them,' said GLAAD Vice President of Programs Zeke Stokes. 'By creating a dedicated space for personal pronouns on profiles, OKCupid has taken an important step forward that raises the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on dating apps.'

This profile feature will be available on the app, starting September 10th.

About OkCupid

OkCupid knows you're more substance than just selfie and connects you with people as individual as you are. One of the most recognized dating apps in the world, OkCupid uses a machine learning-based algorithm to connect people based on the deeper things, like beliefs and interests. Over 57,000,000 daters have used OkCupid since it was founded in 2004, and today logins span 113 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.okcupid.com or @OkCupid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE OkCupid