Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IAC/InterActiveCorp : OkCupid Becomes First Leading Dating App to Launch Pronoun Feature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OkCupid announced today that it will be the first leading dating app to develop a dedicated space on profiles for the LGBTQ community to state and share their pronouns. This new functionality will allow daters to prominently display their pronouns alongside other important personal attributes, so that OkCupid daters can connect and find love as their authentic selves. OkCupid collaborated with GLAAD, a leader in the promotion of LGBTQ acceptance, to ensure this new feature accurately represents and empowers OkCupid daters who want to share their pronouns.

OkCupid has a long history of promoting inclusivity, as the first leading dating app to expand to 13 sexual orientations and 22 gender options. Now, the company continues to foster these meaningful connections by offering a place where daters can share a critical aspect of themselves- their pronouns. It is a natural extension of OkCupid's mission of matching people on what matters to them -- and empowers people them to express their authentic selves.

Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid says, 'We're proud that OkCupid is the first leading dating app to empower daters to prominently share their pronouns. The most beautiful, meaningful and rewarding connections are formed when people are able to identify and are celebrated as their authentic selves.'

The product feature was designed by OkCupid employee, Rowan Rosenthal, who uses they/them pronouns. Rowan wanted to empower other daters to build meaningful connections on OkCupid in an authentic way.

'One of the main reasons I was drawn to working at OkCupid was because it was one of the few mainstream dating apps that felt more inclusive, and I felt I'd be able to express my own identity fully and openly within the workplace,' says Rosenthal. 'As a gender non-conforming person, I wanted to ensure the product that I work on everyday empowers the LGBTQIA+ community.'

'Everyone should be able to express who they are, in their own words, and to have the opportunity to find romance with someone who respects and appreciates them,' said GLAAD Vice President of Programs Zeke Stokes. 'By creating a dedicated space for personal pronouns on profiles, OKCupid has taken an important step forward that raises the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on dating apps.'

This profile feature will be available on the app, starting September 10th.

About OkCupid
OkCupid knows you're more substance than just selfie and connects you with people as individual as you are. One of the most recognized dating apps in the world, OkCupid uses a machine learning-based algorithm to connect people based on the deeper things, like beliefs and interests. Over 57,000,000 daters have used OkCupid since it was founded in 2004, and today logins span 113 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.okcupid.com or @OkCupid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE OkCupid

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
06:21pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : OkCupid Becomes First Leading Dating App to Launch Pronoun..
PU
09/08IAC/INTERACTIVECORP INVESTIGATION IN : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
08/25IAC/INTERACTIVECORP INVESTIGATION IN : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders allege parent company undermined value of ..
AQ
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders sue parent IAC, saying it owes them billio..
RE
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders sue parent IAC, saying it owes them billio..
RE
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders, execs file suit against IAC and Match Gro..
AQ
08/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder Co-Founders Sue App's Owners For At Least $2B, Sayi..
AQ
08/09IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/08IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : IAC Reports Q2 2018 Earnings
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Spin-Off September With KLX Energy And Frontdoor - The Idea Guide 
09/02Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/221 Easy Step To Beat The Market 
08/21Tinder officially announces Tinder U 
08/17Walmart Has Become A Must-Own Stock - Cramer's Mad Money (8/16/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 196 M
EBIT 2018 609 M
Net income 2018 456 M
Finance 2018 236 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,99
P/E ratio 2019 34,01
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
EV / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capitalization 16 976 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration : Period :
IAC/InterActiveCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Levin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Glenn H. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP66.83%16 976
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-23.10%379 204
NETFLIX81.50%151 718
NASPERS LIMITED-11.10%89 822
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%31 668
IQIYI INC0.00%19 221
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.