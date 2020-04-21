Log in
IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
IAC/InterActiveCorp : State of Massachusetts Partners With Care.com During COVID-19 Crisis to Solve for Childcare for Essential Workers and Create Jobs for Unemployed Early Educators

04/21/2020

Care.com announced today that it has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) to help address the growing need for childcare solutions among essential workers across the Commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic. The partnership will match the demand for care among essential working families with the supply of early educators across the State now unemployed due to this health crisis. Care.com is providing free 90-day premium memberships to both groups of eligible families and early educators. Essential workers are those working for businesses and organizations classified by the State as COVID-19 Essential Services.

Effective immediately, essential workers and unemployed early educators can enroll at https://mass.care.com to create job posts and job profiles, respectively, and connect. Enrolling early educators will need to provide information which EEC will use to confirm their eligibility. While childcare services are not typically free of charge, the Massachusetts portal also enables early educators to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, should they be able to do so, providing additional support to essential workers. The program excludes essential workers whose employers already offer access to Care.com via their Care@Work benefits at no cost to the family.

In making the announcement, Care.com CEO, Tim Allen said, “As this healthcare crisis surges in Massachusetts, I can’t think of a more critical moment to do everything possible to support the essential workers caring for the community at large. Governor Baker and Commissioner Aigner-Treworgy have taken the extra step to answer this call for help by putting the childcare workforce back to work, and we are honored to support them in these efforts.”

“The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care is proud to partner with Care.com to enable our early educators looking for work to connect with essential workers and provide skilled in-home care for those on the front lines,” said Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy.

About Care.com:
Available in more than 20 countries, Care.com is the world’s leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com’s industry-leading products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).


© Business Wire 2020
