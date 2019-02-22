Log in
IAC/InterActiveCorp : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

0
02/22/2019 | 06:02pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents shares of IAC Class B common stock that are convertible at the option of the holder on a one-for-one basis into shares of IAC common stock at any time and do not have an expiration date. Each share of IAC Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of IAC common stock is entitled to one vote per share.

2. Reflects final transfers from terminating grantor retained annuity trusts created in 2017 (the "2017 GRATs") to trusts for the benefit of certain of the Reporting Person's family members (the "Descendants Trusts").

3. Reflects the final annuity payments of an aggregate of 296,739 shares of Class B Common Stock from the two terminating 2017 GRATs to Mr. Diller.

Remarks:

Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.

/s/ Barry Diller 02/22/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 23:01:10 UTC
