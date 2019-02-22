IAC/InterActiveCorp : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

1. Represents shares of IAC Class B common stock that are convertible at the option of the holder on a one-for-one basis into shares of IAC common stock at any time and do not have an expiration date. Each share of IAC Class B common stock is entitled to ten votes per share and each share of IAC common stock is entitled to one vote per share.

2. Reflects final transfers from terminating grantor retained annuity trusts created in 2017 (the "2017 GRATs") to trusts for the benefit of certain of the Reporting Person's family members (the "Descendants Trusts").

3. Reflects the final annuity payments of an aggregate of 296,739 shares of Class B Common Stock from the two terminating 2017 GRATs to Mr. Diller.

Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.

