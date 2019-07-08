IAC/InterActiveCorp : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
07/08/2019 | 04:38pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Schiffman Glenn
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP [ IAC ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
07/03/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
555 WEST 18TH STREET
EVP & CFO
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
NEW YORK
NY
10011
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
and 5)
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock, par value $0.001
(1)
07/03/2019
M(1)
1,000
A
$45.78
1,000
D
Common Stock, par value $0.001
(2)
07/03/2019
S(2)
1,000
D
$225
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
(A) or
and 4)
Reported
4)
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3,
4 and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Options to
Purchase
Common
Common
$45.78
07/03/2019
M
1,000
04/07/2017
(3)
04/07/2026
(3)
Stock,
1,000
$
0
177,000
D
Stock, par
par value
value
$0.001
$0.001
(3)
Explanation of Responses:
Represents shares of IAC common stock acquired upon the exercise of stock options (see footnote 3 below).
Reflects the sale of shares of IAC common stock effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
Represents stock options that vested/vest in four equal installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date (April 7, 2016), subject to continued service.
Tanya Stanich as Attorney-in-
07/08/2019
Fact for Glenn H. Schiffman
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:37:03 UTC
Latest news on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Sales 2019
4 791 M
EBIT 2019
681 M
Net income 2019
437 M
Finance 2019
799 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
46,9x
P/E ratio 2020
33,0x
EV / Sales2019
3,83x
EV / Sales2020
3,14x
Capitalization
19 146 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
278 $
Last Close Price
228 $
Spread / Highest target
41,0%
Spread / Average Target
22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-2,93%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.