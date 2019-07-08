Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IAC/InterActiveCorp : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Schiffman Glenn

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP[ IAC ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

07/03/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

555 WEST 18TH STREET

EVP & CFO

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

NEW YORK

NY

10011

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.001(1)

07/03/2019

M(1)

1,000

A

$45.78

1,000

D

Common Stock, par value $0.001(2)

07/03/2019

S(2)

1,000

D

$225

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Options to

Purchase

Common

Common

$45.78

07/03/2019

M

1,000

04/07/2017(3)

04/07/2026(3)

Stock,

1,000

$0

177,000

D

Stock, par

par value

value

$0.001

$0.001(3)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares of IAC common stock acquired upon the exercise of stock options (see footnote 3 below).
  2. Reflects the sale of shares of IAC common stock effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
  3. Represents stock options that vested/vest in four equal installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date (April 7, 2016), subject to continued service.

Tanya Stanich as Attorney-in-07/08/2019

Fact for Glenn H. Schiffman

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
04:38pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
02:58pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Congressman Pallone Visits Robokiller's Headquarters to Ad..
PU
02:02pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Congressman Pallone Visits Robokiller's Headquarters to Ad..
PR
06/14IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/03IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
05/22IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/22IAC : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Notes
PR
05/21DOTDASH : Brand The Spruce Launches First-Ever Paint Collection
PR
05/20IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 791 M
EBIT 2019 681 M
Net income 2019 437 M
Finance 2019 799 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,9x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,83x
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
Capitalization 19 146 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration : Period :
IAC/InterActiveCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 278  $
Last Close Price 228  $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Levin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Glenn H. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP24.38%19 146
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.29%436 431
NETFLIX42.18%166 384
NASPERS LIMITED24.35%106 026
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.91%26 434
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR16.94%25 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About