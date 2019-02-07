|
IAC/InterActiveCorp : Vimeo revenue hits $160 million in 2018, paying users near 1 million
02/07/2019 | 04:22pm EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
4 230 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
592 M
|
Net income 2018
|
534 M
|
Finance 2018
|
388 M
|
Yield 2018
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
36,57
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
39,44
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
3,99x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
3,13x
|
Capitalization
|
17 271 M
|
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
19
|Average target price
|
241 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
16%