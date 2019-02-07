Log in
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC)
IAC/InterActiveCorp : Vimeo revenue hits $160 million in 2018, paying users near 1 million

02/07/2019 | 04:22pm EST
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 230 M
EBIT 2018 592 M
Net income 2018 534 M
Finance 2018 388 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,57
P/E ratio 2019 39,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 17 271 M
Chart IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Duration : Period :
IAC/InterActiveCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAC/INTERACTIVECORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 241 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Levin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Glenn H. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP12.98%17 271
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.42%421 756
NETFLIX31.58%153 766
NASPERS LIMITED10.42%101 449
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA19.34%24 130
IQIYI INC43.17%15 407
