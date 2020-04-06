Log in
IAC/InterActiveCorp    IAC

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

(IAC)
  Report
IAC : Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's IR Site

04/06/2020 | 04:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.iac.com/investor-relations/overview/.

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-letter-to-shareholders-available-on-companys-ir-site-301036186.html

SOURCE IAC


© PRNewswire 2020
