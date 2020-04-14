IAMGOLD Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
04/14/2020 | 06:55am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market hours on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) for a discussion with management regarding the Company's operating performance and financial results for the first quarter 2020. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website at www.iamgold.com.

Conference Call Information:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-319-4610 or International number: 1-604-638-5340

A replay of this conference call will be available for one month following the call by dialing:

North America toll-free: 1-800-319-6413 or International number: 1-604-638-9010, passcode: 4247#

Please dial in 10 - 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as call volumes are heavy. If you are still unable to connect from your primary telephone network after attempting all of the dial-in numbers provided, if available, please retry using an alternate telephone network.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with three operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

IAMGOLD Corporation Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54386


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 211 M
EBIT 2020 209 M
Net income 2020 88,0 M
Finance 2020 178 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,14  $
Last Close Price 3,09  $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Carol T. Banducci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Edward Caldwell Independent Director
Mahendra Naik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-19.59%1 445
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.56%48 384
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION30.51%43 031
POLYUS-0.27%20 919
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.71%15 102
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.12%12 543
