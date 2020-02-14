Log in
IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Boto Gold Project Optimization Study

02/14/2020 | 04:50pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on the Optimization Study for the Boto Gold Project, Senegal, West Africa, reported in the Company's news release dated January 13, 2020.

The study was completed by IAMGOLD and Lycopodium and incorporates the work of IAMGOLD, Lycopodium and Specialist Consultants and has an effective date of December 31, 2019.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with three operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52458


© Newsfilecorp 2020
