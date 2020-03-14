Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  IAMGOLD Corporation    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORPORATION

(IMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/13 04:00:02 pm
2.63 CAD   -6.74%
05:50pIAMGOLD Responds to COVID-19 Case
NE
03/05TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99
RE
02/19IAMGOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAMGOLD Responds to COVID-19 Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2020) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is taking the precautionary measure of closing its Toronto office for one week following the positive COVID-19 test result for one of its employees. The IAMGOLD employee who tested positive was last in the Toronto office on March 6, 2020.

The individual is in self-quarantine at home, and in stable condition with moderate symptoms. This employee attended two private Company events and briefly attended the Northern Ontario Night on March 2, 2020 at the Steam Whistle Brewery, but did not attend the PDAC convention or other events. Attendees at the Company events have been notified.

Health and safety is our top priority at IAMGOLD. In addition to closing the Toronto office, we are conducting a deep cleaning and disinfection of the office. Toronto office employees have been asked to work from home until the end of the week, March 20th, 2020, at which point the Company will reassess.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Indi Gopinathan, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

Please note:

This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through Newsfile's website at www.newsfilecorp.com. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53450


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IAMGOLD CORPORATION
05:50pIAMGOLD Responds to COVID-19 Case
NE
03/05TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99
RE
02/19IAMGOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19IAMGOLD Reports 2019 Year-End Results
NE
02/18IAMGOLD Reports 2019 Attributable Reserves of 16.7 Million Ounces and Attribu..
NE
02/17IAMGOLD : Files ni 43-101 technical report for previously announced boto gold pr..
AQ
02/14IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Boto Gold P..
NE
02/12IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Essakane Ca..
NE
02/07IAMGOLD : Provides Updated Resource Estimate for Its Wholly Owned Pitangui Proje..
AQ
02/05IAMGOLD Provides Updated Resource Estimate for Its Wholly Owned Pitangui Proj..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 234 M
EBIT 2020 203 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Finance 2020 286 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 896 M
Chart IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IAMGOLD Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAMGOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,24  $
Last Close Price 1,90  $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. Gordon Stothart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Kinloch Charter Chairman
Carol T. Banducci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Edward Caldwell Independent Director
Mahendra Naik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAMGOLD CORPORATION-28.66%886
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.09%31 901
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.40%27 624
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 826
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-19.64%11 827
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.60%10 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group