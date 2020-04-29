Correction: Missing MAR label in previous press release “I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-March 2020”

Log in
04/29/2020 | 09:23am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden-April 29, 2020-IAR Systems Group AB (publ) ('IAR Systems') announces a correction of the press release, published today, April 29, 2020, at 13:00 CET, 'I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-March 2020'.

The correction relates to the fact that the press release lacked a MAR label with reference to the EU´s Market Abuse Regulation. The following text should have been included in the press release:'This is information that I.A.R. Systems Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 15:15 CET on April 29, 2020.'

I.A.R. Systems Group Contacts
Josefin Skarin, Investor Relations, IAR Systems Group AB
Email: josefin.skarin@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems Group AB
Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:22:03 UTC
