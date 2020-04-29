Correction: Missing MAR label in previous press release “I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-March 2020”

Stockholm, Sweden-April 29, 2020-IAR Systems Group AB (publ) ('IAR Systems') announces a correction of the press release, published today, April 29, 2020, at 13:00 CET, 'I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-March 2020'.

The correction relates to the fact that the press release lacked a MAR label with reference to the EU´s Market Abuse Regulation. The following text should have been included in the press release:'This is information that I.A.R. Systems Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 15:15 CET on April 29, 2020.'

I.A.R. Systems Group Contacts

Josefin Skarin, Investor Relations, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: josefin.skarin@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com

