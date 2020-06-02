IAR publ : Systems and GigaDevice initiate collaboration to develop the RISC-V market

Stockholm, Sweden-June 2, 2020- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., the popular Flash memory and MCU provider, announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver powerful development tools for GigaDevice's RISC-V based microcontrollers (MCUs).

IAR Systems provides the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. GigaDevice is a leading fabless company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005 and currently produces a wide range of SPI NOR Flash, SPI NAND Flash, and MCUs for use in embedded, consumer, and mobile communications applications with more than 1 billion units shipped every year. In 2019, GigaDevice launched the world's first RISC-V-based general-purpose MCU products.

The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly, increasing the need for professional development tools. IAR Systems and GigaDevice are responding to this need with an increased collaboration which will enable tens of thousands of companies to create powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions based on RISC-V.

'Our customers are used to integrated and ready-made solutions, but the RISC-V ecosystem is still young and there are not many easy-to-use, ready-made boards available at the market,' said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. 'We listen to our customers and create new partnerships where needed to meet their demands. Through the collaboration with GigaDevice, we can change and develop the market for embedded systems and take a big step forward for RISC-V.'

'We are pleased to join forces with IAR Systems to launch a powerful development platform that will accelerate the growth of the RISC-V ecosystem,' says Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. 'Together, we will offer powerful solutions for GigaDevice's GD32VF103 series that will enable our customers to meet the demanding requirements of today's interconnected applications, especially in areas such as industrial control, consumer, IoT, edge computing and artificial intelligence.'

Support for GigaDevice RISC-V based MCUs is provided in IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and is available now. For developers who want to try IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and GigaDevice's GD32VF103 series, IAR Systems provides an evaluation kit that is offered free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. Learn more at iar.com/riscv.



About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

IAR Systems Contacts

Josefin Skarin, Investor Relations, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: josefin.skarin@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems Group AB

Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com