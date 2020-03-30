IAR publ : The board proposes a postponement to the formal dividend resolution

Stockholm, Sweden- March 30, 2020- The Board of I.A.R. Systems Group proposes to postpone the dividend resolution until the consequences of the COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) have become more clear, and that no resolution regarding the dividend will be made at the annual general meeting. The Board intends to provide a notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held in November 2020 at the latest, at which the dividend for the financial year of 2019 will be resolved. I.A.R. Systems Group has a strong financial position with good liquidity, and the proposal of The Board is solely based on the uncertainty that COVID-19 brings.

This information is published in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). This information was submitted for publication on March 30 2020, at 06:00 CET.

