Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  IAR Systems Group AB (publ)    IAR B   SE0005851706

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(IAR B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 03/27 12:29:54 pm
120 SEK   -0.83%
01:18aIAR PUBL : The board proposes a postponement to the formal dividend resolution
PU
03/26DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Insiders showing the way
AQ
03/19I.A.R. SYSTEMS GROUP AB : Annual Report 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAR publ : The board proposes a postponement to the formal dividend resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:18am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden- March 30, 2020- The Board of I.A.R. Systems Group proposes to postpone the dividend resolution until the consequences of the COVID-19 (coronavirus pandemic) have become more clear, and that no resolution regarding the dividend will be made at the annual general meeting. The Board intends to provide a notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held in November 2020 at the latest, at which the dividend for the financial year of 2019 will be resolved. I.A.R. Systems Group has a strong financial position with good liquidity, and the proposal of The Board is solely based on the uncertainty that COVID-19 brings.

This information is published in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). This information was submitted for publication on March 30 2020, at 06:00 CET.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions for embedded systems in the IoT, is part of IAR Systems. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 05:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL
01:18aIAR PUBL : The board proposes a postponement to the formal dividend resolution
PU
03/26DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Insiders showing the way
AQ
03/19I.A.R. SYSTEMS GROUP AB : Annual Report 2019
AQ
02/12DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Closer to end of investment phase
AQ
02/11IAR PUBL : I.A.R. Systems Group Year-end-report 2019
PU
02/10IAR PUBL : Systems introduces Academy On Demand to maximize flexibility in devel..
PU
01/13DNB MARKETS - IAR SYSTEMS : Closing in on new inflection points
AQ
2019IAR PUBL : I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report Jan-Sept 2019
PU
2019IAR PUBL : Systems opens office in Taiwan
AQ
2019IAR PUBL : Systems delivers development from device to cloud through integration..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 430 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 85,5 M
Debt 2020 12,9 M
Yield 2020 2,71%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,84x
EV / Sales2021 3,30x
Capitalization 1 636 M
Chart IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
IAR Systems Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 191,00  SEK
Last Close Price 120,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Skarin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Wasing Chairman
Stefan Olof Ström Chief Financial Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Independent Director
Anders Michael Ingelög Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)-34.95%165
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.07%1 138 625
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.95%157 143
ADOBE INC.-7.27%147 349
SAP AG-17.00%131 863
INTUIT INC.-12.31%59 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group